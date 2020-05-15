RetroFit Debuts ‘Hidden Cannons; Quibi establishes Docu & # 39; Sign Language & # 39; – Up News Info

Modification films is entering the short-form interactive content game with the first series of one-minute LGBTQ Instagram soaps Hidden Cannons from the creator Brant Rotnem. Co-directed by Fawzia Mirza (CBS The red line), the first season consists of 26 episodes that are one minute or less and follows seven friends as they navigate relationships and the challenges of LGBTQ life in the fictional titular city of Hidden Canyons. The first nine episodes will debut on the social media platform on May 17 at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. ITS T. The remaining episodes air on Wednesdays and Sundays through early August.

"We often see reductionist representations of the LGBTQ + world in the media," said Rotnem. "I wanted to tell stories that talk about nuances we can't see. For example, what is the community's relationship to materialism and success? Should we structure romantic relationships as straight couples, or redefine them in our own way? What Can complications arise when a same-sex couple asks a family member to help them conceive?

The cast includes Sufe Bradshaw (Veep), Sean Samuels (Giants); Tonatiuh (Lifetime), Jamie Renée Smith (Weeds), Sean-James Murphy (Danger 5, neighbors) and Jeremy Glazer (Rust Creek, modern family, 9-1-1) Hidden Cannons It will also be interactive, as they will engage with viewers by asking them questions about what they want to see happen next. Viewer comments are taken into account in future stories

Etienne Laurent / Shutterstock



Quibi has added new Houston Astros cheating scandal docuseries Sign language (wt) to your blackboard.

From LeBron James and Maverick Carter & # 39; s Ininterrupted and The Cinemart, Sign language It offers viewers an inside look at the Houston Astros' poster-stealing scandal and its unprecedented consequences, making it one of the most far-reaching cheating schemes in sports history. The documenta uses the uninterrupted podcast R2C2 with CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco and access to the best athletes and sports reporters to go beyond the baseball diamond to explore themes of greed, cheating, corruption, sportsmanship and activism on social media.

The docuseries are directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst. Executive producers are Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason and Michael Gasparro (The Cinemart) Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron (uninterrupted) and Jason Stein. Producers are Uninterrupted and The Cinemart.