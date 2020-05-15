Retail sales in the US USA They fell a record 16% in April due to the success of the coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa25a8639d825faa7352cc1c986b6f53819%

BALTIMORE – US Retail Sales USA They fell a record 16.4% from March to April as coronavirus business closings kept shoppers at bay, threatened stores across the country and affected a declining economy.

Friday's Commerce Department report on retail purchases showed a sector that has collapsed so quickly that sales in the past 12 months have decreased by 21.6%.

The largest falls from March to April were in clothing stores, electronics stores, furniture stores and restaurants. A long migration of consumers to online shopping is accelerating, with that segment posting a monthly gain of 8.4%. Measured year-over-year, online sales increased 21.6%.

For a retail sector that is already recovering from consumer migration to online shopping and app-based delivery services, a consecutive free fall in spending represents a serious risk. Department stores like Neiman Marcus and J. Crew have filed for bankruptcy protection. Hotels, restaurants and car dealerships are in danger.

An analysis conducted in April by a group of academic economists found that a one-month shutdown could wipe out 31% of non-retail retailers. A four-month shutdown could force a 65% shutdown.

The drop in retail spending is a key reason why the US economy is contracting. Shopping at retailers is an important component of overall consumer spending, fueling approximately 70% of economic growth.

With few Americans buying, traveling, eating, or spending normally, economists project that gross domestic product, the broadest indicator of economic activity, is declining in the April-June quarter at an annual rate of about 40%. That would be the deepest quarterly decline on record.

Spending on Opportunity Insights suggests that consumer spending may have bottomed in mid-April before starting to rise slightly, at least in the clothing and general merchandise categories. But spending on transportation, restaurants, hotels, and arts and entertainment remains very depressed.

Credit card purchases tracked by JPMorgan Chase found that spending on necessities such as groceries, fuel, phone service, and auto repair decreased 20% year-over-year. Conversely, spending on "non-essentials,quot; like out meals, airfare, and personal services like salons or yoga classes, plummeted by 50% much worse.