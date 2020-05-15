Retail sales in the US USA They fell a record 16% in April due to the success of the coronavirus – Up News Info

BALTIMORE – US Retail Sales USA They fell a record 16.4% from March to April as coronavirus business closings kept shoppers at bay, threatened stores across the country and affected a declining economy.

Friday's Commerce Department report on retail purchases showed a sector that has collapsed so quickly that sales in the past 12 months have decreased by 21.6%.

The largest falls from March to April were in clothing stores, electronics stores, furniture stores and restaurants. A long migration of consumers to online shopping is accelerating, with that segment posting a monthly gain of 8.4%. Measured year-over-year, online sales increased 21.6%.

For a retail sector that is already recovering from consumer migration to online shopping and app-based delivery services, a consecutive free fall in spending represents a serious risk. Department stores like Neiman Marcus and J. Crew have filed for bankruptcy protection. Hotels, restaurants and car dealerships are in danger.

An analysis conducted in April by a group of academic economists found that a one-month shutdown could wipe out 31% of non-retail retailers. A four-month shutdown could force a 65% shutdown.

