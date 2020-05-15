Renowned restaurant adds mannequins amid social estrangement

WASHINGTON, Virginia (AP) – One of the country's most renowned restaurants says mannequins will add a touch of whimsy and help with social distancing when customers return to their large dining room later this month.

Mannequins dressed in fancy 1940s attire were already staged theatrically Thursday at The Inn at Little Washington, tucked away in the foothills of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, about 90 minutes west of Washington, D.C.

Although trade restrictions will begin to ease in some parts of Virginia on Friday, restaurants can only serve customers dining in an outdoor space. The three-star Michelin restaurant has chosen to wait until May 29 to resume indoor catering.

"When we needed to solve the problem of social estrangement and cut our restaurant occupancy in half, the solution seemed obvious: fill it with interestingly dressed mannequins," chef and owner Patrick O’Connell said in a statement. "This would allow for a lot of space between actual guests and would provoke some smiles and provide some fun photos."

O’Connell, a self-taught cook, is a multiple winner of the James Beard Prize, as well as the 2019 recipient of the James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award. He also received the National Humanities Medal in 2019.

"We all long to meet and see other people right now," said O & # 39; Connell. "Not everyone necessarily needs to be real people."

