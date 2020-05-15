Ren & Stimpy Docu lands at Gravitas – Movie Recap – Up News Info

Gravitas Ventures has secured North American distribution rights to Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Story of Ren and Stimpy, a documentary directed by Ron Cicero and Kimo Easterwood. It premiered at the Sundance 2020 Film Festival and will be released in theaters and on demand sometime in August. The document offers a behind-the-scenes look at the popular '90s cartoon that we surpassed cable ratings and built up a broad fan base. Creator John Kricfalusi was celebrated as a visionary, but despite the fact that his personality permeated the show, dozens of network artists and executives were just as responsible for the show's meteoric rise. As Kricfalusi's worst impulses were unleashed in the workplace and new accusations were raised about even more disturbing behavior, his reputation now threatens to stain the show forever. Tony Piantedosi, vice president of acquisitions for Gravitas, negotiated the deal with Matt Burke at Submarine.

Erika Monroe-Williams and Sherry kayne (formally from The Green Room) have formed a new production and management company, Moxie Artists. Monroe-Williams is a former newscaster turned talent manager and producer. At Green Room, he represented talent on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, including Chase Hudson, Avani Gregg, Hype House, Kouvr Annon, Tayler Holder, and Madi Monroe, and all will be represented by Moxie. The former television newscaster and presenter began her career working in public relations for Stephen Huvane, Robin Baum and Simon Halls' then-company Huvane Baum Halls. She will also serve as a producer on various future projects for her clients. Kayne, youth and young adult manager, began her career as an attorney before moving into entertainment management. Notable television and film clients include Oscar nominee Quvenzhanè Wallis (Savage South beasts, Annie), JD McCrary (The Lion King), Benjamin Stockham (About a boy), Nickelodeon's Young Dylan, Julian Hilliard (The Hill House Chase), Catherine Mary Stewart (The Last Starfighter).

1091



1091 has acquired rights to Don't ask questions, a journalistic documentary on real crimes by Lofty Sky Pictures, as well as by filmmakers Jason Loftus and Eric Pedicelli. It is slated to launch on all digital platforms in North America beginning June 30. The document, which debuted at the Slamdance of the Year, examines the captivating story of a member of Chinese state television who is being held and forced to accept the state line in a burning public suicide that he believes was a government plot. The evidence is presented credibly, shockingly and comprehensively, and the investigation leads to allegations of nefarious activity at the government level. In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Lofty Sky Pictures partnered with San Francisco DocFest to screen Ask No Questions, a 2D movie, in a virtual 3D theatrical setting called VR Movie House using BigscreenVR to deliver the screenings to through avatars in the virtual world. Loftus produced the photo with executive producer Masha Loftus. Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers with Danny Grant, senior vice president of film and strategic partnerships, on behalf of 1091.