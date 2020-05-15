Remo D’Souza's next adventure will surely thrill you

In the midst of this crisis, everyone is waiting for a miracle so that somehow things can return to normal soon. The industry is also planning strategies to resume firing after the shutdown. Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza is also concerned about shooting with background dancers after the shutdown. He is willing to help dancers who have no job. In an interview with a newspaper, the director of Street Dancer said: “The rules of social distancing will apply even after we return to the sets, which will be a problem. I will try to create a choreography that complies with all the rules. "

Remo is also set for a show, whose goal is to raise money for his tribe. Speaking of which, he said: “We will record household performances. All the choreographers come together to support this show. "She is already in round 2 of a cross-country dance competition called Danz Station, which has dancers sending her tapes of her recorded performances. The winner receives a cash prize from Rs 50,000 By the way, the choreographer recorded two songs for Ranbir Kapoor and the protagonist of Alia Bhatt Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, just before closing.



