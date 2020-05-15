Red Wings season ticket holders earn COVID-19 benefits – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info Detroit: With COVID-19 canceling almost everything, the Detroit Red Wings have updated their ticket policies and will give holders a financial break. According to NHL.com, because the NHL had to pause the season, it is giving fans a break from games that were postponed.

For those who purchased tickets through Red Wings for the last four home games in March and April, fans can keep the credits for later use when games resume, or can request a refund.

Winged Wheel Nation members who have renewed their 2020-21 season tickets can also keep credits of games postponed in March and April. NHL.com also advises that season ticket holders can get a 30% discount on their account, based on the original price.

The Red. The wings add to the deal for Winged Wheel Nation holders:

Post-game skating on Little Caesar Arena's main ice, an archery and photo.

A chance to be part of a virtual Q,amp;A with Red Wings GM, Steve Yzerman before the NHL draft.

Register your name at Little Caesars Arena before the opening of the 2020-21 season.

Winged Wheel Nation members can also get a refund for games postponed from March to April. Those who purchased tickets through reselling sites like Stubhub, still need to comply with the policies of any website they purchased.

