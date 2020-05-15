Home Local News Recipe: Packets of Spicy Sweet Potato – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Kirsten Renee likes to make easy and tasty recipes and shared this one for Spicy Sweet Potato Packages with Up News Info morning viewers.

SPICY SWEET POTATO PACKAGES

Ingredients

  • 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 1/2 cup chopped red onion
  • 4-6 pieces of bacon, cooked and minced
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, chopped
  • Olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • On easy or poached eggs
  • Pico de Gallo * optional
  • 2 avocados, diced * optional

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  2. Place the sweet potatoes, red onion, bacon, and jalapeño in a large bowl, drizzle with olive oil and stir to coat.
  3. Pour the sweet potato mixture into a foil packet, then sprinkle with a mixture of salt, pepper, and cumin.
  4. Place the sweet potato mixture in a single layer in the center of one or two foil packages, seal tightly, roast on a baking sheet for 25-30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender when pricked with a fork.
  5. Place equal amounts of the roasted sweet potato mix on your plate or bowl, with eggs, Pico de Gallo and diced avocado.

NOTE: You can also sauté in a skillet over medium heat for 25-30 minutes or cook the sweet potato packages on the grill.

