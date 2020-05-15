Recipe: Packets of Spicy Sweet Potato – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa8a05b9442b63c1146bbbd0cd58cfc5116%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Kirsten Renee likes to make easy and tasty recipes and shared this one for Spicy Sweet Potato Packages with Up News Info morning viewers.
SPICY SWEET POTATO PACKAGES
Ingredients
- 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1/2 cup chopped red onion
- 4-6 pieces of bacon, cooked and minced
- 1 jalapeño pepper, chopped
- Olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- On easy or poached eggs
- Pico de Gallo * optional
- 2 avocados, diced * optional
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Place the sweet potatoes, red onion, bacon, and jalapeño in a large bowl, drizzle with olive oil and stir to coat.
- Pour the sweet potato mixture into a foil packet, then sprinkle with a mixture of salt, pepper, and cumin.
- Place the sweet potato mixture in a single layer in the center of one or two foil packages, seal tightly, roast on a baking sheet for 25-30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender when pricked with a fork.
- Place equal amounts of the roasted sweet potato mix on your plate or bowl, with eggs, Pico de Gallo and diced avocado.
NOTE: You can also sauté in a skillet over medium heat for 25-30 minutes or cook the sweet potato packages on the grill.
Click here for more food ideas on Kirsten's Facebook page.