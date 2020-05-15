Recipe: Packets of Spicy Sweet Potato – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa8a05b9442b63c1146bbbd0cd58cfc5117%

SPICY SWEET POTATO PACKAGES

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1/2 cup chopped red onion

4-6 pieces of bacon, cooked and minced

1 jalapeño pepper, chopped

Olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

½ teaspoon ground cumin

On easy or poached eggs

Pico de Gallo * optional

2 avocados, diced * optional

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place the sweet potatoes, red onion, bacon, and jalapeño in a large bowl, drizzle with olive oil and stir to coat. Pour the sweet potato mixture into a foil packet, then sprinkle with a mixture of salt, pepper, and cumin. Place the sweet potato mixture in a single layer in the center of one or two foil packages, seal tightly, roast on a baking sheet for 25-30 minutes or until the potatoes are tender when pricked with a fork. Place equal amounts of the roasted sweet potato mix on your plate or bowl, with eggs, Pico de Gallo and diced avocado.

Kirsten Renee likes to make easy and tasty recipes and shared this one for Spicy Sweet Potato Packages with Up News Info morning viewers.

NOTE: You can also sauté in a skillet over medium heat for 25-30 minutes or cook the sweet potato packages on the grill.

%MINIFYHTMLa8a05b9442b63c1146bbbd0cd58cfc5118%

Click here for more food ideas on Kirsten's Facebook page.