Read Justin Bieber's empowering message to his little sister Bay Bieber

On Thursday, the singer "Yummy,quot; gave his half-sister Bay Bieber, 20 months, a sweet thanks on Instagram. Sharing a photo of him and the adorable boy, who is his father's daughter Jeremy Bieber and wife Chelsey Bieber, having a moment of twinning in their matching underwear and hats while snuggling with each other, Justin proved that he is the best big brother ever by posting an empowering message.
"Dear little sister, you will grow up to be a powerful, confident, strong, kind and compassionate woman!" he wrote. "Excited to see you grow up to be the amazing woman you are meant to be!"
That same day, Justin joined his other half-sister. Jazmyn Bieber in the studio, where he gave the 11-year-old boy some musical advice. She shared a photo with her older brother at her Instagram account booth, writing: "Learning from the best @justinbieber."
Justin's half brothers always make the sweetest cameos on their social media, and they recently appeared in the music video for him and Ariana Grandethe duo inspired by social distancing "Stuck with U."
During his verse, an adorable clip of Bay, Jazmyn, and their brothers. Jaxon and Allie he danced to the romantic tune of the song. The star-studded video also featured Justin's wife. Hailey Bieber, who shared some PDA moments with the "Intentions,quot; singer throughout the moving video.
Hailey was not the only significant other that fans raved about. To conclude the video, Ariana shared a sweet moment with her boyfriend. Dalton Gomez, confirming that they were an article. The duo sparked romance rumors in March, and a source close to the couple shared with E! News that you have been enjoying practicing social distancing together.
"They run in the same circle," the source said of the "Break Free,quot; singer and the new relationship from the estate agent. "He used to be a dancer and they have a lot of friends in common. She quickly met him in her quarantine. They've been spending a lot of time at home."
