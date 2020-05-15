Read Justin Bieber's empowering message to his little sister Bay Bieber

Justin Bieber she will always have her little sister's back.

On Thursday, the singer "Yummy,quot; gave his half-sister Bay Bieber, 20 months, a sweet thanks on Instagram. Sharing a photo of him and the adorable boy, who is his father's daughter Jeremy Bieber and wife Chelsey Bieber, having a moment of twinning in their matching underwear and hats while snuggling with each other, Justin proved that he is the best big brother ever by posting an empowering message.

"Dear little sister, you will grow up to be a powerful, confident, strong, kind and compassionate woman!" he wrote. "Excited to see you grow up to be the amazing woman you are meant to be!"

That same day, Justin joined his other half-sister. Jazmyn Bieber in the studio, where he gave the 11-year-old boy some musical advice. She shared a photo with her older brother at her Instagram account booth, writing: "Learning from the best @justinbieber."