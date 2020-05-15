Ray Winstone is left alone in Italy amid a pandemic

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Robin of Sherwood & # 39; He is stranded in Italy for over a month, as he cannot return to his home country, England, after filming a short film in Europe.

British actor Ray Winstone has been stranded on the Italian island of Sicily due to the blockade of Covid-19 across Europe.

The "Sexy beast"Star, 63, traveled to the island to rest and make a short film in March 2020, and has been locked up on his own after his crew was unable to travel to Italy and unable to return to England."

Speaking on the Any Old Irons podcast at West Ham United football club, he said: "I was caught in Italy about six weeks ago and I'm locked up here alone."

"I went out to make a little movie here. I got here before the film crew, so the film team didn't actually leave England and I was here a couple of days before preparing for them, and that's when it was all over. Pear shape. "

The actor admitted that it was "very difficult" to be abroad since he does not speak Italian, but said that people all over the world just need to "break up" and "stay fit and stay well."

However, he said he is "quite used to my own company," so he doesn't suffer even though his wife Elaine and daughters Lois, Jaime and Ellie Rae are not with him.

The actor also asked Queen Elizabeth IIThe next list of honors will be completed with awards for workers from the National Health Service of Great Britain (NHS), saying they have gone "beyond" the call of duty during the pandemic.