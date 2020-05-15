Rapper Maxo Kream calls the public fight with fellow ringmaster Rizzoo Rizzoo & # 39; Gangsta S ** t & # 39;

Instagram

After a video has circulated online showing him and another Texas rapper getting into a physical altercation in a crowded parking lot, rapper & # 39; She Live & # 39; he brags about handling it like a 'great friend'.

Maxo kream he broke his silence after a video of him getting into a physical altercation with his fellow rapper from Texas Rizzoo Rizzoo went viral. Without apologizing for it, he admitted that the fight was a gang-related incident and bragged about handling his problem as a "great friend."

"What happened was that two young black men met because of a disagreement and took it off their chests," he said in an Instagram video posted on Thursday, May 14. "I wasn't supposed to get on the internet … when I do gangsta s ** t, I'm not supposed to go on the internet. But I'm a great friend … We have a problem, stop and fight."

The 30-year-old also seemed to be proud that he hadn't gotten into a shooting match and avoided a life-threatening situation. "We didn't pick up the guns … I'm from Houston, bro, and I'm a bunch of n *** how they really die here, and they're admiring the music of Trigga Maxo … I'm like, 'F ** k that is ** t. Let's discuss as men. Put down your arms and raise your fists. "

He continued to face other rappers who shoot and scoff, saying, "All of you bitches, since today you wouldn't do that, because you guys are snitches and pick firearms. You n *** how I would rather catch the attempt to murder before they catch a scream. "

After touching on the senseless gun violence that has plagued hip-hop, he ended the video with a "salute" to Rizzoo. He also subtitled the video with "I'm stomping Dine nicca cut from a Cloth different and I give the example Big Homie Maxo".

Maxo's video on Instagram was released after he was caught in a fight with Rizzoo from The Sauce Factory (TSF) crew in the parking lot outside an establishment, which is reportedly in Houston on Wednesday, May 13. at night. The two men, who were shirtless, were seen throwing punches at each other, with Maxo kicking Rizzoo.

According to XXL, at least 20 spectators can be seen in the parking lot. However, a voice can be heard in the video advising witnesses to let the two men fight without intervening. Maxo and Rizzoo parted at one point in the clip, and the latter encountered a dark, grassy area.

However, towards the end of the nearly one and a half minute long clip, Rizzoo returned to the crowded parking lot and encountered Maxo, who began unleashing a series of punches on what appears to be Rizzoo's back.

Rizzoo hasn't addressed the fight, but he appears to be in a good mood and shows no signs of physical injury in his latest Instagram post. "Outside it feels better than ever❗️!" he captioned her photo.