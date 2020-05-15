Rapper Da Baby & # 39; proposes & # 39; a B Simone Of Wild N Out !!

Is rapper DaBaby officially off the market? North Carolina superstar and comedian Wild N & # 39; Out B. Simone have been publicly flirting for months. And many experts speculate that the two have been in a "friends with benefits,quot; relationship for much of that time.

But last week, Da Baby seems to be moving forward and taking things to the next level.

During a recent filming of MTVs Wild N Out, they flirted incessantly with each other, as they always do. But then things became real.

In the episode, which can be seen above, DaBaby decided to get down on her knees, pulled out a ring, and asked the question in front of a studio audience.

B. Simone took command of the situation, dressing in a wedding dress and preparing for her new life with DaBaby, or, as she would call it, Jonathan.

Here are some pictures of B Simone: