Rapper Blueface shows the damage caused by his baby Momma Freakout

Earlier this week, Blueface was trending on social media when she uploaded a video to her social media in which her son's mother was tearing up her home. The rapper was teasing his little mom, including a point in the video where she asked her son what his mother was doing.

Blueface's little mom damaged her property on several fronts, including embedding her cars and breaking some windows in the process. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Blueface grew exponentially in the rap game, but he hasn't seen his career extend beyond that point.

Anyway, one thing is for sure, and that is that Blueface knows how to generate a baby momma drama online. On his social media account, many fans in the comment section weren't impressed with his antics.

People asked why she would let her young son see such violent and outlandish behavior. In case you missed it, Babyface uploaded a video in which the mother of his son, Jaidyn Alexis, brought a metal spoon to one of his cars.

Jaidyn also stomped on their cars and left massive tracks on their vehicles. You can see one of these Instagram posts below:

Blueface is not the only rapper to make headlines in the entertainment media in recent months. Tekashi 6ix9ine, after his release from a federal penitentiary, returned home and uploaded an Instagram Live record in which he surpassed Tory Lanez's previous benchmark.

Also, her baby mom, Sara Molina, told her followers to just ignore Tekashi 6ix9ine because all she wants is attention. Not long after, Sara Molina was seen dating Rich the Kid, and reports claim they were filming a music video together.

Another star in the rap game to confront his own baby mom dilemma is Rick Ross, who is currently being forced by a court of law to take a paternity test to make sure his two children really belong to him. The idea behind the test is to guarantee your paternity and also to receive child support payments.



