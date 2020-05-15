Rams ask the NFL for another $ 500 million in financing for the SoFi stadium – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Rams have applied for up to $ 500 million in new NFL loans due to a financial deficit in their SoFi Stadium construction budget caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report Thursday.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the Rams have requested the money because they face cost overruns, along with the possibility of playing fan-free games for the upcoming 2020 season due to the pandemic and sales of personal seat licenses (PSL) less than expected. .

PSLs give fans the right to purchase a season ticket for a specific seat in the stadium.

The Rams also asked the NFL to double the time it would be given to repay the loan, Kaplan reports.

The 70,000-seat SoFi stadium and its 298-acre entertainment complex, located on the former site of the Hollywood Park racecourse in Inglewood, was originally slated for $ 2.6 billion when it was announced in 2016. However, that number has skyrocketed to an estimated $ 5 billion. The Rams and Chargers are slated to start playing there in the fall of 2020.

It is not yet clear how, when and if the season will proceed as scheduled.

The Rams have already borrowed $ 400 million from the NFL through their G-4 loan program, reports Kaplan.

Taylor Swift was planning to christen the stadium with a couple of concerts in late July. However, those shows were scrapped last month.

The Rams and NFL declined to comment on the report.

Construction at the SoFi stadium has continued despite several workers contracting coronaviruses.