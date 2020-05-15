Race RuPaul’s Drag Race ’Sets Virtual Ending for Season 12 – Up News Info

The queens of RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race Season 12 is set to kill the stage and the track … virtually. The season finale of the World of Wonder Emmy-winning drag queen reality competition on VH1 will spill all tea in a virtual pajama party on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET / PT. The following week, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET / PT, VH1 will air the virtual grand finale where America's next Drag Superstar will be crowned.

Virtual shows are the result of the current blockade, but that will not prevent the show of death from falling into their homes. RuPaul will host the virtual pajama party and the queens will have a chance to "talk" about everything and anything that has happened this season. This includes all the shadow cast in the "werkroom" and some of the most shocking deletions (there are plenty). They will also answer questions from fans.

Last year, the finale was held at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, but now the Endurance race The gods will work their magic to bring an ending that is just as fierce and fabulous. RuPaul and the cast shot the finale virtually using innovative technology that highlights the queens' creativity.

The finale will not miss a beat and will feature the top three queens competing in a revolutionary lip sync battle for the crown. Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly will crown the winner again, while Season 11 Miss Sympathy Nina West will reveal the new Miss Sympathy this year, and there will be a special surprise for the other 11 queens. In addition, there will be special guest appearances throughout the night.