R. Kelly's third request for early release from prison is rejected

The hit maker "I think I can fly" will have to stay behind bars during the Covid-19 pandemic after he fails to convince the judge that he is not a danger to the community.

R. Kelly He will have to stay behind bars during the coronavirus pandemic after his third plea to get out of jail was shot down.

Lawyers for the hit maker "I Think I Can Fly" have claimed that the singer is pre-diabetic with high cholesterol and high blood pressure, making him a high-risk inmate if he hires COVID-19 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago in Illinois.

Two previous appeals were rejected, and on Friday, May 15, 2020, his latest attempt was also dismissed by the same federal judge in Brooklyn, New York.

Judge Ann Donnelly He stated that he is still considered a flight risk and represents a danger to the community if he is released, reports the New York Post.

Kelly, who has been held in Chicago on federal sex charges since last year 2019, has also been charged with an organized crime conspiracy in the United States District Court in New York. He is accused of grooming underage girls who attend his concerts for sexual abuse, and is due to be tried in September.