Queen Naija gets butt augmentation & # 39; adjusted & # 39; on video! (Graphic)

R,amp;B singer Queen Naija went viral late last year, after undergoing dramatic plastic surgery on her body after birth. The singer and Youtuber underwent tummy tuck and butt augmentation surgery.

But yesterday, he had to go back and adjust his buttock augmentation, to make sure no lumps formed on his newly purchased loot.

Watch the video above, of what had to happen, to keep your newly purchased assets.

Queen Naija is a YouTube star, singer, songwriter, and YouTuber.

In December 2017, he released the song "Medicine,quot;. She was an unsigned social media star right now and the song made her 45th debut on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of April 10, 2018. In June 2018, she released her second single, "Karma,quot;, this time as a signed artist to Capitol Records. On its release day, the song reached No. 1 overall on the iTunes charts.