Pueblo police fatally shot an injured man and woman while being dragged by a stolen car

While being dragged by a stolen vehicle, a Pueblo police officer shot and killed a male driver and seriously injured a female passenger early Friday morning, police said.

The officer received minor injuries during the 2 a.m. incident. near East 4th Street and Reading Avenue, according to a Pueblo police press release.

The anonymous Pueblo official saw the stolen sedan and contacted the suspects inside the car, according to the press release.

"While the details of the incident are still under investigation, at one point the officer was dragged by the stolen vehicle when he contacted the suspects," the statement said.

The officer fired his firearm, hitting both the driver and passenger, he said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Critical Incident Team of the Tenth Judicial District is investigating the officer-related shooting. It was the third shooting involved by the Pueblo Police Department officer in 2020, according to the press release.

Check back for updates to this breaking news.