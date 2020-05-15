Pueblo police fatally shot an injured man and woman while being dragged by a stolen car

While being dragged by a stolen vehicle, a Pueblo police officer shot and killed a male driver and seriously injured a female passenger early Friday morning, police said.

The officer received minor injuries during the 2 a.m. incident. near East 4th Street and Reading Avenue, according to a Pueblo police press release.

The anonymous Pueblo official saw the stolen sedan and contacted the suspects inside the car, according to the press release.

