Production shutdown generates unexpected boom for global series – Up News Info

US broadcast networks are acquiring and planning to acquire international series on a scale not seen since the 2007/08 writers' strike.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has provided a blessing to global distributors, many of whom have long struggled to sell content to companies like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW.

This week, we've seen The CW pick up a British comedy series Dead pixels, produced by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong's Various Artists production company, and the Canadian Procedural Procedure The coroner and NBC has bought Canadian medical drama Transplant

The Up News Info has spoken to a number of international sales executives, who are seeing unprecedented demand for English-language programs that could help bridge gaps caused by the shutdown of production. We've also highlighted a number of titles, finished and canned, that can travel to the United States.

However, although the demand for series from neighbors to the north and across the pond increases, there are still challenges in finding programs that adjust to traditional network schedules.

CW President and CEO Mark Pedowitz said there is a "lot of content", but shoppers need to be careful that what they buy fits their brand.

Revealing the fall and 2021 calendar of the biased youth network, Pedowitz said: "There is more than you think, we chose content that we thought was right for us." Some content that we did not successfully obtain, other content that we obtained successfully. It is not infinite, but there is other content that we are seeing that we think fits our profile, and we are in conversations. "

During the 2007 Writers' Strike, there were a lot of Canadian dramas that traveled south. CBS took Flash point and NBC caught The listener with different results; Flash point aired for four seasons on CBS, while The listener he only ran for seven episodes on NBC. These shows were followed by the likes of Novice Blue at ABC Keeping hope on NBC and The LA Complex at The CW.

CTV the Transplant, which is the most viewed Canadian series with a total of viewers this year, and CBC Judge of instruction They are the first Canadian shows to be collected. These purchases are favored by the fact that accents are generally unrelated to American viewers and many of the actors are familiar, in these cases the tastes of Quantico Hamza Haq, S.H.I.E.L.D Marvel Agents John Hannah (a Scotsman, by the way) and Serinda Swan, who appeared in the ABC drama Marvel Inhumans and the ones on HBO Ballers.

Many Canadian dramas often share similarities to American procedures in tone and style, such as Nurses, a Toronto-based medical drama starring Tiera Skovbye, who has resorted to Riverdale and Once Upon a time.

Red Arrow



There are other stories, a little more serialized, that feature well-known actors who have yet to land in the United States. Global Departure (left), which is a conspiracy thriller that follows the disappearances of a passenger plane, The good wife Archie Panjabi, All the money in the world Christopher Plummer and Claire Forlani, who recently turned to Hawaii Five-0, It is distributed in the United States by Starlings Television and sold globally by Red Arrow Studios International.

Many British distributors have the same hope of taking advantage of calendar gaps to bring their finished shows to the United States. An executive told me that they were having more conversations with buyers that they had not previously sold. "If we are going to break that market, now is the time," he said.

Dead pixels Focusing on a group of players, it's a slightly left field option for The CW. Distributed by BBC Studios, the series has no recognizable stars for the American public, but its original E4 network shares a tone similar to that of The CW.

Previously, the ViacomCBS / Warner Bros joint venture had acquired British police drama Bulletproof, a program that has more traditional sensitivity than the USA. USA

However, there aren't a whole host of British shows that could fit into broadcast networks, whether because of the quirky nature, short runs, or the fact that most of the bolder titles are already co-produced with American partners, primarily in transmission and premium cable space.

Sky



Streamers, in particular, have been interested in having a deep bank of the best of the British. Peacock is working closely with his sister company Sky on shows like David Schwimmer's Intelligence (Right and Hitmen as well as the BBC spy drama The capture, while HBO Max picked up the ITV drama White House Farm from All3Media, which also sold Channel 5 drama Penance to SundanceNow. Acorn, owned by AMC Networks, recently captured David Tennant's Channel 4 drama Deadwater Fell.

Depending on how long production closes and how empty the cabinets look, most of the available British titles will most likely go to broadcast or cable, which have their own needs during the pandemic.

Recent BBC hit The nest, a five-part mystery drama that stars Knight Jack Sophie Rundle and Line of duty Martin Compston and is produced by All3Media's Studio Lambert, on the brink of a streaming deal.

Zeros and crosses is another BBC drama that is set to air. The adaptation of Malorie Blackman's series of young adult novels about a dystopian future in which racism divides society has Green Book Participant Media producer and Roc Nation by Jay Z, among others, distributed to ITV Studios.

ITVS



Other completed titles from the British chain's sales arm include Little Birds, a period drama starring John's dirty Juno Temple, and The Singapore Grip. The first, which also stars Thousands of millionsCosta David Costabile, Transparent Amy Landecker and The paternity Matt Lauria is an adaptation of Anais Nin's infamous short story collection, while The Singapore Grip stars The walking Dead David Morrissey and Traitors’Luke Treadaway and is an adaptation by J.G. Farrell's novel from World War II. Both shows have ended production, but there is a delay until they air in the UK.

Elsewhere, around the world, it is somewhat surprising that Patrick Dempsey Got damn You still haven't found a home in the US USA The Sky Italia original stars the ER actor as a US CEO of an international investment bank. NBCUniversal Global Distribution sells internationally.

Then there is the drama below. Australian production has grown in recent years, helped by the growing number of antipode actors taking over Hollywood. Netflix recently took over worldwide rights to Cate Blanchett. Stateless, Sundance bought Bad mothers, while Hulu transmits the procedural crime Harrow. The latter is produced in association with ABC Studios, whose international distribution division has the rights to criminal drama. Gloaming. The series, which has echoes of Starz & # 39; Tthe Dublin murders, is the story of the unorthodox and troublesome police, Molly McGee, who is leading an investigation into the murder of an unidentified woman and starring Emma Booth, who appeared on the seventh season of ABC. Once Upon a time.

The irony of taking a global pandemic, to open the doors to an increasing number of international series, is not lost on producers and distributors, who hope to be able to sell a few more gems in the United States before this is over.