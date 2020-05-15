Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes root for Nick Jonas' next song

Priyanka Chopra could not be more proud of husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe. He recently shared a post about them on social media. The Jonas Brothers have officially released two new songs: X and Five More Minutes. Priyanka took to Instagram to share the new romantic songs. She tagged her beloved husband and his gang. The Jonas Brothers also released a lyrical video for the songs, which has made fans wonder if the boy band will soon share a music video with their beautiful wives.

Priyanka and Nick were married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. Since then, the couple have kept their fans updated through their respective social media giving occasional glimpses of their personal lives.