Private Jet Company is said to be receiving a $ 2.7M grant from the CARES Act – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A private jet company supplying Los Angeles' wealthy elite raised tens of thousands of dollars from the federal stimulus program aimed at helping small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clay Lacy Aviation, a private jet company operating from Van Nuys Airport, was reported to have received a $ 2.7 million grant through the CARES Act.

"Every time there is a crisis that requires a government bailout, it seems that the wealthy and well-connected are cared for, but in the meantime, Americans and small businesses must fend for themselves," said the president of Accountability.us, Kyle Herrig.

Accountable.US, which calls itself a watchdog organization that is committed to exposing government corruption and waste, has compiled a list of recipients of the Payroll Support Program.

According to the website, large airlines such as American and Delta received billions in aid, but private jet companies also raised considerable sums.

"We have to ask ourselves whether private jet companies are the ones that need the most money from the government to help them. I think most people would say no, "said Herrig.

Accountability.US demonstrated that Clay Lacy Aviation received the largest number of private aviation companies.

Herrig believes the large donation has something to do with the company's owner and namesake, Clay Lacy.

"This individual has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Trump and the Republican Party," said Herrig.

Public records show that Lacy donated $ 2,700 to Donald Trump in 2016, and more than $ 47,000 to the Republican National Committee the same year.

A spokesperson for the United States Treasury Department said that eligibility for the funds was established by a bipartisan Congress and that "political affiliation has absolutely no bearing on the Payroll Support Program, including the eligibility of the applicant, the amount of assistance provided or use of funds. " "

According to the Treasury Department, the $ 27 million figure was based on compensation paid to workers over a six-month period in 2019.

A Clay Lacey Aviation spokesperson said the money will protect the jobs of its 500 employees. The company said it has seen a 94 percent reduction in flight activity due to the pandemic.