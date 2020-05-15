President Woodrow Wilson on the radio – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – Woodrow Wilson (1856-1924) was the 28th President of the United States. From what I can gather from other sources, he appears to be the first American president to appear on the radio.

President Wilson served during World War I, which resulted in an armistice with Germany in November 1918, in addition to the Paris Peace Conference and the establishment of the League of Nations.

During his second term, he suffered a stroke on October 2, 1919 that was concealed by his inner circle until February 1920, when his actual condition was made public.

Some historians have described his wife, Edith, as "the first female president of the United States," as she and two other staff members determined what the president read and who could speak to him, including the press. In today's world, some 100 years later, the occurrence of that event might be a little more difficult to achieve!

Today's clip is a recording of the president speaking on the radio in the country since November 10, 1923.

It is one of the earliest recordings known to a radio broadcast, much less to an acting president or former president, and was delivered from his home in Washington, DC. It is probably one of the first times that a radio program is broadcast from a remote location. His speech was to give the nation hope for a better world to come.

Sixty years later, President Ronald Reagan embraced radio to speak to the nation with his weekly radio speeches during the 1980s (people may recall that the president as a young man was a radio sports game host before getting into movies and politics).

Unlike television, radio is a medium of the mind and after 100 years it is still the most personal of all.

Enjoy.