Porsha Williams fans love that she stays peaceful among so many RHOA stars who beat her

Porsha Williams shared a video featuring her looking gorgeous and talking to fans about Dish Nation, but they made sure to mention the RHOA series and praised Porsha for the fact that she remains calm among the other ladies who watch over her.

‘Tune in to @dishnation and lmaoooo! Wait everyone, we may not need a pretty cute dissolved whip hahaha W️ * Wtf "when your music looks cute,quot; I'm just talking on the side of my neck 😂 ’Porsha captioned her video.

Some fans mentioned the RHOA series and told Porsha that they are happy to keep her cool when other RHOA ladies hit her.

Someone said: ‘I LOVE how peaceful you stay even though these women: Cynthia, Kandi and Eva's wife are talking unfairly about you. Stay in the light. Supporters love it, "and another follower posted this:" Cynthia talked about it and said those receipts didn't prove anything. She is spiritually blind about Kenya's friendship, while she and Nene were friends for 10 years and have no mercy on their friend. I love you P continues to shine. "

A follower said, "Porsha, I'm going to be so mad at you if you don't have those receipts at the meeting,quot; hahaha ", and someone else posted this:" Are you so cute? And why do you follow Kenya? She doesn't follow you, I think you should be mean and stop following her. "

Another follower said: watched I saw the Porsha meeting you jumped on Eva. I feel like it was a little too much. You are a beautiful woman, that meeting was not the best. Keep shining. & # 39;

Someone else said: ‘I LOVE how peaceful you stay even though these women: Cynthia, Kandi and Eva's wife are talking unfairly about you. Stay in the light. Supporters love you. "

A follower posted: ‘Cynthia talked about it and said those receipts didn't prove anything. She is spiritually blind about Kenya's friendship, while she and Nene were friends for 10 years and have no mercy on their friend. I love you P continues to shine. "

Ad

Apart from this, Porsha made fans laugh with a video featuring PJ.



Post views:

0 0