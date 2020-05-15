Porsha Williams celebrated her best friend and showed her gratitude for walking with her on the journey called life

Porsha Williams celebrated Shamea Morton for her birthday and made sure to post some wonderful photos and an emotional message to publicly mark this important event on her social media account. Check out their post below.

‘Happy birthday to my beautiful Bestie @shameamorton! Love you very much! I know Gerald is ruining his boo today, and you deserve it! Very blessed to have you on this maternity trip, and this trip called life 😘❤️ ’Porsha captioned her post.

This includes several photos in which the two mothers are together with their babies and their men as well.

Many fans jumped to the comments and praised the ladies' friendship and wished Shamea all the best for her birthday.

Someone said: "Happy Birthday Beautiful, many more to come and God bless you, enjoy your day ♥ ️" and several people also sent their best wishes to Shamea and Porsha.

A fan brought up the RHOA meeting: ‘Porsha, you were at the meeting the whole time !!! Searching for those receipts almost made me spit out my drink! "

Someone said, "You were giving eternal life in that ZoomUnion!" And another fan published this: "Do you see me, do you hear me, do you feel me @ porsha4real,quot;.

One commenter wrote: "@porsha4real girl, you are amazing, I loved you at the meeting in the show period, the reason I see."

Another follower said to Porsha "@porsha4real lmfaoo really good, and I have to see you on TV for the meeting. I missed it, but I heard you left."

An Instagram installer said: ‘I swear you are the best! @porsha4real lmao ", and someone else said:" Porsha baby, I love you because the way you read Eva made me die and you are always my favorite. "

Ad

Apart from this, Porsha recently made her fans laugh with a video featuring baby PJ.



Post views:

2