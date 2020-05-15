Police search for suspect after fatal stabbing in Chisago county – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities in central Minnesota are searching for a man after an early morning stabbing that left another man dead.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says the stabbing was reported around 2:18 a.m. Friday at a residence on Joywood Avenue in Sunrise Township, just east of Harris.

When the emergency crews arrived at the house, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Rescuers tended to the man's wounds, but the man died before a medical helicopter could take him to a hospital for treatment.

The victim's name has yet to be revealed.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Investigators are looking for him.

No suspicious description was given. The sheriff's office says his name is being hidden right now.