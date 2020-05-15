PLL released collected and shared secrets from the set

the pretty Little Liars The cast came together virtually for a good cause, and now we're really in the mood for donuts.
To benefit Feeding America, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Ian Harding, Tyler Blackburn and creator Marlene King met with moderator Damian Holbrook to remember a little bit about Friday that he really got involved to a much more talk about craft services than you think. Apparently, the donuts offered on the set of that show for seven seasons were good enough to eat five of them per day.
Of course, the gathering featured more than just donut souvenirs.
After making it clear that Keegan Allen, who played Toby, was not present because he is "in the middle of the mountains,quot; without service, working to become a lumberjack / mountain man, the cast talked about his favorite scenes and moments from More The years of filming the show.
Alison's evolution
Sasha Pieterse was 12 years old when the pilot was filmed, but as Marlene King said, "You were so intimidating!"
"Keegan was scared of me. Our first scene together, I was yelling at him. He was really scared of me, which I enjoyed."
Then PLL, Alison became a teacher at Perfectionists, and Pieterse thought it was "funny,quot; that all of her students were definitely older than her.
How did the mothers get out of the basement?
King solved this mystery at last.
"There's a reason Pam never drank after that. We decided they pulled straws and Pam took the short straw, so she had to take off her clothes and grease it with some car oil they found, and she went down a little pipe and then let them out. "
The most difficult scene to film.
While some said the parting scene in the finale was more difficult to film, Mitchell said it was more difficult not to laugh at scenes with Benson and Blackburn and that he had to pinch himself to the point of drawing blood to keep it together.
King recalled a scene in the Christmas episode where he heard Harding say to Hale, "Dead babies, dead babies, dead babies,quot; to not laugh.
The A Reveal
Parrish said she found out she was A just a week before filming and that she was "really terrified," but that she and Bellisario had a great time during their 19-hour filming day, "like sitting on the floor laughing." .
Also, for the record, A's pants are very uncomfortable.
Spoby's future
King says Spencer and Toby are completely together, and that Spencer is practicing law while Toby is building small houses for homeless vets, and "they probably already have children."
Spaleb
Do you remember the time Spencer and Caleb got connected? We were involved, but not many other people. Benson said she hated it, but Blackburn thought it was a fun way to shake up the show.
"I feel like he mixed things up. Obviously it caused a little reaction, but since … there's no bad press, you know what I mean?" he said. "Obviously it was a Haleb loader, as they say, but it was amazing to just mix it up and I feel like the show was taking a bit more of an adult twist then too. Troian and I did a bunch of suggested nudes that I'd never really done."
"A lot of fans were angry about that, but I still feel like some of the scenes that came out of it, like that scene between Ashley, Tyler and me, I think it's one of my favorite scenes," added Bellisario. "I think it was wonderful material and it was very exciting to open up those sides of our characters."
Spencer vs. Alex
Bellisario explained how the scenes were filmed with Spencer's secret twin Alex. She acted in front of another actress who was playing the other part, then the two scenes came together, but Bellisario had to follow two very different people with two very different accents. Even the read table, which was also the final table read, was stressful.
"I was sweating. I was so nervous. It was the most emotional thing for me because I was very nervous, because it was the first time that I was going to show people what I had been working on in terms of dialect and how I was going to bring Alex and Then as soon as I was getting through all of that and basically sweating through every piece of clothing I had, we got to the scenes where we were saying goodbye, and then I was a tearful mess "It was a real up and down read."
The final scene
The last scene to be filmed was Aria thinking that Ezra had abandoned her, and King says around 150 people came to watch that last scene, and finished shooting around 2 a.m. The legendary Burke House of the legendary Burbank reopened for the cast and crew.
"I remember getting into my car when I got out of Smoke House and drove home from Warner Bros, and I thought, that's the last time I'm going to drive home. And I think I remember crying at 4 in the morning and I said : "t,quot;, said Bellisario.
Benson and King recalled taking Uber to their home, and Benson slept in King's house that night.
Could a scripted show / movie / special be on the cards?
Ian Harding hopes so, but he does have some requirements.
"I think if it happens, it has to be pretty extreme. As I want in the first 10 minutes, one of the people on this Zoom call now dies," he said.
Later, the entire cast said they would return for a special reunion, and Harding doubled over.
"I'm telling you, as long as my idea holds. Someone has to die."
pretty Little Liars broadcast on ABC Family and Freeform.
