PLL released collected and shared secrets from the set

the pretty Little Liars The cast came together virtually for a good cause, and now we're really in the mood for donuts.

To benefit Feeding America, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Ian Harding, Tyler Blackburn and creator Marlene King met with moderator Damian Holbrook to remember a little bit about Friday that he really got involved to a much more talk about craft services than you think. Apparently, the donuts offered on the set of that show for seven seasons were good enough to eat five of them per day.

Of course, the gathering featured more than just donut souvenirs.

After making it clear that Keegan Allen, who played Toby, was not present because he is "in the middle of the mountains,quot; without service, working to become a lumberjack / mountain man, the cast talked about his favorite scenes and moments from More The years of filming the show.