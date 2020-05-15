Pierce Brosnan's Best Non-Binding Movies

Pierce Brosnan, some say, was the best modern bond. He gave an air of humor and danger in his bonus films, remaining unwavering and unhindered on all his outings as 007 and gaining audience approval. It was not the serious Bond in which Daniel Craig has become the current batch of Bond films. But Brosnan was not just Bond. He managed to carve out a career for himself by doing everything from thrillers to comedies to even musicals. These are some of his best non-Bond movies over the years that are sure to add to his list of movies to watch during this quarantine.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Director: John McTiernan

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo, Denis Leary

It is a remake of the 1968 film of the same name. Pierce Brosnan plays Thomas Crown, a playboy millionaire and a thief who steals only out of excitement. Successfully steal Monet's painting of San Giorgio Maggiore at sunset from a museum. New York Police Detective Michael McCann (Denis Leary) is leading the investigation and is assisted by insurance investigator Catherine Banning (Rene Russo). Catherine is fascinated by him and he also begins to love her. She correctly assumes that he doesn't need the money and is doing it all for fun. Although they become lovers, she still uses her intellect to tease him, but he is always one step ahead of her. Return the original painting but steal another. Catherine leaves that since it was not covered by her employer. She feels that she has lost him, but when she takes the flight home, she finds him sitting behind her. He was a sparkling artist and went a long way in breaking Brosnan's 007 image.

The Panama Tailor (2001)



The Panama Tailor (2001)

Director: John Boorman

Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Geoffrey Rush, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine McCormack, Leonor Varela, Harold Pinter

The film is based on John le Carre's 1996 spy novel of the same name, who co-wrote the script. Brosnan played another fictional spy here but of a more realistic variety. It is a dark and crooked story of spies and the farces they create and how unscrupulous agents prey on them. Andy Osnard (Pierce Brosnan) is an MI6 spy working in Panama. He befriends Harry Pendel (Geoffrey Rush), an ex-con who pretends to be a former tailor from Saville Row. Such is his reputation that he makes clothes even for the President. Osnard runs it, and while he first offers genuine gossip, later he begins to make up most things. Osnard realizes that, but he doesn't care, as his superiors are licking everything. When Pendel says a scarf is being cooked around the Panama Canal, Osnard knows that he has hit a gold mine. He asks for an exorbitant sum from the CIA, bribes everyone up and down and manages to disappear from the country with a large amount still intact. The tailor, meanwhile, reconciles with his wife but is left with the same financial status when he started. The Slayer (2005)

Director: Richard Shepard.

Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Greg Kinnear, Hope Davis, Philip Baker Hall

Brosnan acted like a jaded hitman who wants to go out in this thriller comedy. Salesman Danny Wright (Greg Kinnear) and a hired killer of his skull, Julian Noble (Pierce Brosnan), meet randomly at a bar in Mexico City and soon become friends. When Julian tells Danny what his true profession is, Danny is skeptical at first. But when Julain guides him through a job, getting within inches of killing a potential victim, he believes him. They soon go their separate ways, but then Julian shows up at Danny's house in America. He wants Danny's help to perform one last task and Danny reluctantly agrees. Later, Julian reveals that the one he had just killed was his boss and that means that he can now retire in Greece. Julian is shown leaving tickets for Greece in Danny's car for Danny and his wife before disappearing. He was a sparkling actor and was highly appreciated by both the public and critics.

Married Life (2007)