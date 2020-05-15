Photos that prove Madhuri Dixit is a true blue Indian beauty

Dhak-Dhak girl, dance queen, true diva … Madhuri Dixit has many titles to her name. She is one of the most famous actors in the industry and is considered an epitome of beauty, grace and elegance. Madhuri began her career with Abodh in 1984 and introduced Indian cinema to a new generation of heroines. She was the only actress to give Sridevi a touring competition, who had been ruling over the movies for a time.

There was no going back after that. Madhuri reigned as the protagonist during the 90s and gave each new actress a career for her money. She gradually acquired the status of the best dancer in the industry and evolved as a true style icon, on and off the big screen.

After Devdas, Madhuri took a five-year gap year from the big screen and returned in 2007 with Aaja Nachle. With the same grace and unmatched presence on screen, Madhuri had returned to business. He appeared in films like Dedh Ishqiya, Gulabi Gang, and Kalank and proved that he still has what it takes. Not only that, he even became a style icon in recent years with his impeccable nine yards and those beautiful gajras and bindis.

As the actress turns 53 today, she continues to wear the southern majority crown after the actress for the past two three decades. Celebrating this diva today, we take you through 20 photos of Madhuri Dixit rocking Indian curtains with unmatched charm. Have a look.