Pet scams on the rise during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– With so many people staying home, it seems like the perfect time to adopt a pet.

But the animals advertised online may not be what they seem.

Pet scams have exploded during the pandemic, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Grapevine's Hailee Hunn lost $ 700 to a pet scammer.

"We thought it would be really nice to have our cat active as a friend so he has someone to play with," Hunn said. "During quarantine we thought it was the perfect time."

Hunn found a cat online, then exchanged numerous emails with who he believed to be the breeder.

It was then that he noticed the first red flag.

"I'm an English teacher, so I'm noticing all of these things. I thought,‘ This is a lot of grammatical errors. It doesn't seem very professional, "Hunn said.

Still, Hunn paid $ 700 to send the kitten home.

But when asked to pay another $ 1,000 for an air-conditioned shipping box, Hunn knew she had been duped.

"I was sadder not to have that cross-eyed cat," Hunn said. "I thought it was so cute, that I was more disappointed than that."

The North Central Texas Better Business Bureau has received approximately 40 complaints about pet scams in the past few weeks, while across the country, the scam reports have exceeded 500, according to Phylissia Clark, vice president of public relations and communications.

Clark said criminals are taking advantage of COVID-19 by posing as breeders and even shelters.

She said consumers should always meet a pet in person before making a payment.

"What's different now is that because of COVID-19, people are more willing to buy this pet sight without being seen," said Clark.

For Hunn, losing money was difficult. But losing the cat he wanted was more difficult.

"It is really disappointing that there are people in the world who want to exploit people's wishes to give an animal a home," said Hunn.

Clark said 80% of online pet ads are false.

To avoid pet scams, the BBB recommends:

-Never send money or send gift cards to a stranger

-Visit a pet in person before agreeing to buy something

-Check if the image of a pet has been used on various websites. It could be a stock photo.

-Investigate the average prices of your chosen breed. If someone offers a significantly lower price for a certain race, It could be a trap. Watch out for additional charges for special shipments or "COVID-19,quot; vaccines

Consider adopting an animal from the local animal shelter.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources