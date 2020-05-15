Pelosi, Dems Power $ 3 Billion COVID-19 Aid Package Through House; Bill passes the Senate – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats pushed a $ 3 trillion massive coronavirus relief bill through the House on Friday, an election year measure designed to shore up a free-falling U.S. economy and healthcare system that It struggles to contain a pandemic that still plagues the country.

The 208-199 vote, with opposition from all but one Republican, moves forward in what amounts to a campaign season display of Democratic healthcare and economic priorities. It has no chance of becoming law as written, but it will likely spark difficult negotiations with the White House and Senate Republicans. Any product would likely be the last COVID-19 response bill before the November presidential and parliamentary elections.

The massive Democratic move would cost more than the previous four coronavirus bills combined. It would provide nearly $ 1 trillion to state and local governments, another round of direct payments of $ 1,200 to individuals, and aid to the unemployed, renters and homeowners, college debt holders, and the struggling Postal Service.

"Not acting now is not only irresponsible in a humanitarian way, it is irresponsible because it will only cost more," said Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California. "More in terms of lives, livelihoods, costs for the budget, costs for our democracy."

Republicans scoffed at the bill as an inflated Democratic wish list that was dead on arrival in the Republican-led Senate and, to a large extent, faced a veto threat from the White House. Party leaders say they want to assess how the previously approved $ 3 trillion works and see if partial trade reopens in some states would trigger an economic resurgence that would alleviate the need for more safety net programs.

Republicans are also ranking internal divisions and waiting for stronger signals from President Donald Trump about what he will support.

"Phase Four is going to happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, using insider information from Washington for the measure. "But it is going to happen in a much better way for the American people."

Trump and leading Republicans, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, insist the next move should protect the reopening of businesses against liability lawsuits. The president is also demanding a reduction in payroll taxes, but Republican leaders are not yet on board.

The one-day debate painted a scene from the Capitol that has become common in the era of the coronavirus, although it is still puzzling. The sparsely populated floor of the House was dotted with lawmakers and aides wearing protective masks and even gloves, though some Republicans lacked them.

Many members sported more messy, sporty beards they hadn't worn weeks ago. Roll-call votes lasted more than an hour each because lawmakers voted in small groups to limit overcrowding.

To enhance the political impact of the bill, Democrats named their measure "The Heroes Act,quot; for the payments it would provide to front-line emergency workers. With more than 86,000 Americans dead, 1.4 million confirmed infections, and 36 million jobless claims in a frozen economy, Democrats saw Republican opposition as an easy target for the campaign season.

"Are you kidding me?" Rep. Tim Ryan, Democrat of Ohio, said of the Republican claims that it was time to stop spending more money. "Where do you live? Food lines at our food banks around the block? In the United States of America?

Republicans viewed the bill as a Democratic political mistake. They said overly generous unemployment benefits discouraged people from returning to work and attacked the language that helped immigrants in the US. USA To illegally obtain federal benefits. They also highlighted provisions that help states establish voting by mail and facilitate access by the marijuana industry to banks.

"It can help the cannabis industry, but it won't help Main Street," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Pelosi pushed the move after overcoming party divisions aggravated by electoral pressures. Some moderate Democrats opposed the package because of its price and politically charged provisions like helping marijuana companies. Some progressive Democrats were upset that he did not do more, such as guaranteeing workers' wages and reinforcing their health insurance coverage.

Fourteen Democrats voted against the measure. Almost all are centrists and are among the party's most vulnerable lawmakers in the November election – the freshmen from the districts Trump won in 2016.

Among them was Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa, who called the measure "bloated." Another, Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, tweeted: "This bill goes far beyond providing relief or responding to an urgent crisis, and it has no chance of becoming law."

Republicans were already planning to use the day's votes against other moderate Democrats who backed Friday's legislation and are facing competitive reelection races.

Clearly, the bipartisan consensus that produced four previous coronavirus bills was rapidly crumbling. Polls show Republican voters are satisfied with the federal response and are looking no further. Falcons with their own-brand deficits are citing the massive increase in the $ 25 trillion national debt spiral.

Some aides to Congress said the actual price of the Democratic bill could top $ 3.5 trillion. A partial estimate of the tax provisions alone revealed staggering costs: $ 412 billion to renew $ 1,200 cash payments to individuals, more than $ 100 billion to pay health insurance premiums for the unemployed, and $ 164 billion to make a generous "employee retention,quot; tax credit for businesses.

Republican leaders faced disunity between conservatives who feel that enough has been done and pragmatists supporting the rescue of the Postal Service from impending insolvency and the delivery of cash to state and local governments deprived of income . The huge price and Pelosi's lack of consultation with Republicans consolidated the Republican opposition.

"This bill is nothing more than the democratic political agenda disguised as a response to the coronavirus crisis," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. He said the bill "is not going anywhere, and it is not going anywhere fast."

Liberal Representative Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Also opposed the bill. She told reporters that if voters ask her if the bill would put money in her pockets or preserve her health care, "I can't say yes."

The only Republican who supported the legislation was Rep. Peter King of New York, who is retiring.