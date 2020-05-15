Pasadena Whole Foods Employee Dies After Hiring COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLe289ea89dcb672a3c13523289b292bb317%

– A Pasadena Whole Foods employee died after contracting the new coronavirus, the supermarket chain confirmed Friday.

The employee, who worked at the 3752 E. Foothill Blvd. location, died on May 8, according to officials at the chain's corporate office.

"As a community, we regret the loss of a beloved member of our Pasadena Foothill store team," said a spokesperson for Whole Foods Market. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends as we all mourn this terrible loss."

%MINIFYHTMLe289ea89dcb672a3c13523289b292bb318%

On May 6, the company said an employee there had contracted the virus, although it was not immediately clear if that employee was the one who died.

No information was released about the employee's age or possible underlying health conditions.

The company said the Pasadena location would provide advisory support to the employee's coworkers.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)