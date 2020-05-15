Paramount Network Series to air on CBS All Access – Up News Info

CBS All Access has added more content from the ViacomCBS family with the popular Paramount Network series 68 whiskey. All 10 episodes of the comic drama are now available on the streaming service.

%MINIFYHTMLf02b419bedf9de40928a17170f80f1dc15%

Based on the Israeli television series. Charlie Golf One, 68 whiskey premiered on January 15 on the Paramount Network, breaking a new record as the most-viewed cable drama series that premiered in over a year on Nielsen live + 3.

Created by Roberto Benabib, the series follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan at a base called "The Orphanage". Together, they navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on camaraderie, various vices, and sometimes a deep sense of purpose to carry them out. Sam Keeley star Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler.

%MINIFYHTMLf02b419bedf9de40928a17170f80f1dc16%

The Benabib executive produced the series alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Imagine Television President Samie Kim Falvey. Charlie Golf One creator Zion Rubin was also an executive producer, along with Efrat Shmaya Dror (United Studios of Israel), Danna Stern (yes Studios), Francie Calfo and Michael Lehmann. Lehman also directed the pilot and half of the series. The series was produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard & # 39; s Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.