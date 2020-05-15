Pandemic claims another retailer: J.C. Penney

NEW YORK (AP) – The coronavirus pandemic has led the troubled department store chain J.C. Penney to Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to fulfill that fate.

As part of its reorganization, the 118-year-old company said Friday night that it will close some of its stores and reveal details and timing in the coming weeks.

It operates 850 stores and has almost 90,000 workers. He said he received $ 900 million in financing to help him operate during the restructuring.

Penney joins luxury chain store Neiman Marcus, J.Crew, and Stage Stores to file for bankruptcy reorganization. Many other retailers are expected to follow.

Many experts are pessimistic about Penney's survival, even when she gets rid of her debt and downsizes her stores. Its fashion and home offerings have not stood out for years. And in addition, its lower-middle-income customers have been hit hardest by the mass layoffs during the pandemic. Many of them are likely to buy more at discount stores, if at all, analysts say.

"This is a long and sad story," said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics, a retail research firm. "Penney offers no reason to buy there compared to its competitors, whether it's Macy's or T.J. Maxx or Walmart. How are they going to survive?

Like many department stores, Penney is struggling to remain relevant in an age when Americans shop more online or at discount stores. Sears has now been whittled down to a couple hundred stores after being bought by hedge fund billionaire and former bankrupt president Eddie Lampert in early 2019. Barneys New York closed its doors earlier this year and Bon -Ton Stores closed in 2018.

The pandemic has just put department stores in danger as their sales evaporate with prolonged closings. Even as retailers like Penney begin to reopen in states like Texas and Florida that have relaxed their locks, they also face herculean challenges to make shoppers feel comfortable being in public spaces.

Like Sears, JCPenney's troubles occurred for years, marking a slow decline from its glory days during the 1960s through the 1980s, when it became a key shopping destination in family shopping malls. .

The company's roots began in 1902 when James Cash Penney started a dry goods store in Kemmerer, Wyoming. The retailer had focused its stores on downtown areas but expanded to suburban shopping malls as they became more popular beginning in the 1960s. With that expansion, Penney added appliances, hair salons, and portrait studios.

But since the late 1990s, Penney struggled with weak sales and increased competition from discount stores and specialty chains that were squeezing his business on both ends. Penney began flirting with bankruptcy almost a decade ago when a disastrous reinvention plan spearheaded by then-CEO Ron Johnson caused sales to freefall.

Johnson dramatically cut promotions and brought in fashion brands that turned loyal buyers off. As a result, sales fell from $ 17.3 billion during the fiscal year that ended in early 2012 to $ 13 billion a year later. Many veteran clients left and have not returned. Johnson was fired in April 2013 after just 17 months on the job.

Since then, Penney has undergone a series of management changes, each of which has employed different strategies that failed to revive sales. The Plano, Texas-based company has suffered five consecutive years of declining sales, now hovering at $ 11.2 billion. Its shares are trading at less than 20 cents, down from $ 1.26 a year ago, and from their all-time high of $ 81 in 2006.

Penney CEO Jill Soltau has acted quickly since she joined the company in October 2018. She got rid of stores for major appliances that were declining operating profit. That reversed the strategy of his predecessor, Marvin Ellison, who brought home appliances to the showroom floor after a 30-year absence in an attempt to capitalize on Sears' problems.

Soltau refocused on women's clothing and household items, such as towels and sheets, which have higher profit margins. Furniture is still available, but only online.

Still, sales and profits have remained weak. For the fourth fiscal quarter ending February 1, sales at stores open for at least one year fell 4.7 adjusted for appliance outflow. Profits fell 64%.

