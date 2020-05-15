Organization distributing free masks, school supplies – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – In the spirit of leadership and servitude, this group is supplying zone eight in Detroit with Essential items that can be useful in the pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML69e703eb68f44e52ca7aa2447890100b19%

“We all live in this pandemic. We are all being impacted, but the reality, there are those of us who are less fortunate. There are those of us who are most vulnerable, "said Yusef Shakur of Community Movement Builders Detroit.

The Mama Akua community house is where everything is happening. A hub located on Ferry Park Street near Linwood and West Grand Boulevard.

The hands are working hard, packing 10,000 packages of hand sanitizer and face masks to get through to anyone willing to go through the center of the neighborhood.

The effort is designed to fill a void in the community and provide them with a need that they may not have access to.

"Being able to provide them with a few extra little things, power and helping to make their days better, is making our days better," Shakur said.

%MINIFYHTML69e703eb68f44e52ca7aa2447890100b20%

The donation does not end with personal protection items that parents and children can also pick up backpacks full of school supplies at no cost.

"Not only is keeping children busy, but it's important to support parents, it's important to support our community," Shakur said.

The Michigan Roundtable on Diversity and Detroit Community Movement Builders are the two behind-the-scenes forces doing their best to make an impact in the city.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related