Oprah Winfrey and more stars inspire class of 2020 at graduation ceremony

Hollywood is moving forward for the Class of 2020!
As high school and college seniors prepare to graduate from their schools across the country, many familiar faces offer their support, words of wisdom, and encouragement in virtual ceremonies.
On Friday afternoon, Facebook and Instagram teamed up for # Graduation2020, where more than a few stars inspired the students. Hosted by Mindy kaling and B.J. Novak, the digital event presented John Mayer, Simone Biles, Jennifer Garner and many more. In fact, Miley Cyrus the graduates stood up with an emotional performance of "The Climb,quot;.
"I am truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you in your senior year of high school and college and all that you have accomplished," the singer shared during the broadcast available on Facebook Watch. "As I thought about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspired me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of new meaning. Keep the faith, keep moving, keep going up."
For those who may have missed the ceremony, we have all the highlights below.
And we will be the first to admit that some of these Hollywood speeches can affect any student of any age. Congratulations graduates, you did it!
Cardi B
Hello friends, it is time to get some coins. After all, you've earned it. "Don't let it not Coronavirus"No, nothing, take this special moment of yours,quot;, shared Cardi B. "I also want to tell you that it is more than a diploma, it is more than graduation, it is knowledge, it is knowing that you did it! Now you are about to start your life, you're about to make money, you're about to show your skills that you worked on! "
Matthew McConaughey
Very good, very good, graduates! It is time to celebrate. "You will continue learning for the rest of your life," shared the actor and university professor. "Great learning comes in the future for you. I promise. Experimental learning, where you can test what you've learned in school. This is when it gets fun, here is when it gets difficult."
Kristen bell
In talking to graduates, Kristen reminded graduates to enjoy every step of their way. "It is not the moments of achievement or recognition that stay with you, it is getting there that you remember." The good place shared star "do you think Ted Danson Do you remember how the day the Emmy won was? No."
Malala
No matter what obstacles are around her, Malala reminds students to always have faith. "I know that we are heading towards an uncertain future, and everyone says that things will not be the same as before, but I know that they will be better," he shared. "Because when we go through some tough challenges, we learn about who we are and what we value in our lives. Therefore, I hope that the future is even better as we become more responsible people."
Selena Gomez
Hello graduates, it is more than good not to know exactly the next steps. "I mean it's okay not knowing what to do with the rest of your life. It's a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don't be frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks that happen to all of us, The singer of,quot; Come and Get It "shared.
Oprah Winfrey
Not all classes can hear a single Oprah's starting address. "You are, in fact, the class of choice, for a time like this, the Class of 2020. You are also a united class, the pandemic class, that has everyone struggling to graduate with you," said the host of the program. Of interviews. shared. "But even though there may not be pomp due to our circumstances, a graduation class has never been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion, energy and hope. His graduation ceremony is held out with so many luminaries celebrating on the Facebook stage of the world, and I am honored to join them and say hello. "
