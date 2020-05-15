Oprah Winfrey and more stars inspire class of 2020 at graduation ceremony

Hollywood is moving forward for the Class of 2020!

As high school and college seniors prepare to graduate from their schools across the country, many familiar faces offer their support, words of wisdom, and encouragement in virtual ceremonies.

On Friday afternoon, Facebook and Instagram teamed up for # Graduation2020, where more than a few stars inspired the students. Hosted by Mindy kaling and B.J. Novak, the digital event presented John Mayer, Simone Biles, Jennifer Garner and many more. In fact, Miley Cyrus the graduates stood up with an emotional performance of "The Climb,quot;.

"I am truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you in your senior year of high school and college and all that you have accomplished," the singer shared during the broadcast available on Facebook Watch. "As I thought about you, the class of 2020 and how you inspired me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of new meaning. Keep the faith, keep moving, keep going up."

For those who may have missed the ceremony, we have all the highlights below.