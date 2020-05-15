A new study finds that a third of coronavirus patients who end up in the ICU cannot recover.

Coronavirus is more dangerous than doctors initially determined, as it can relentlessly attack all of the victim's vital organs.

Doctors recently concluded that loss of smell is a strong indication of an underlying coronavirus infection.

One of the scariest aspects of the coronavirus is that there is still so much about the virus that doctors and researchers are trying to solve. Even something as seemingly simple as putting together a complete list of symptoms has been challenging given that doctors discover new information about the virus each passing week.

What we can say for sure, right now, is that the coronavirus is much more dangerous than many people believed from the beginning. Although it was initially classified as a purely respiratory disease, we now know that the virus can attack all vital organs in the body, including the heart and kidneys. And while people over the age of 60 are more likely to experience serious complications from the infection, even young adults with the virus can experience something as serious as a stroke.

The coronavirus "can attack almost anything in the body with devastating consequences," said Yale cardiologist Harlan Krumholz a few weeks ago. "His ferocity is impressive and humiliating."

Once the coronavirus really takes hold in the body, the road to recovery is incredibly challenging. So far, a recent study found that 1/3 of patients who end up in the ICU because of the coronavirus do not recover.

Medical Daily reports:

Some recent figures are far from comforting, revealing that a third of COVID-19 patients who end up in the ICU do not recover and die. In a study by the Scottish Intensive Care Society Audit Group, the ICU death rate of 32.9 percent was found to be higher compared to normal death rates in critical care settings. The researchers analyzed the case of 472 adult ICU patients admitted until May 2. 44.1 percent were able to recover and were discharged, while the rest were still in intensive care. The numbers were fairly fair compared to ICU cases in 2018. At that time, only 18 percent of ICU patients died while in hospital, the BBC reported. For comparison, other similar studies showed that 46.8 percent died when their results were reported.

Of course, many crown patients who end up in the ICU tend to have pre-existing health conditions, be it diabetes or lungs already compromised as a result of a lifetime of smoking. It is also worth noting that men are more likely than women to experience serious coronavirus infections. Also, coronavirus patients older than 70 years are much less likely to beat the virus than younger patients.

So while figure 1/3 above comes with some qualifications, the figure still underscores the importance of adhering to social distancing guidelines and staying at home guidelines. And now that many states are looking to reopen, taking the aforementioned security measures seriously becomes much more important.

As it stands now, there have been an estimated 87,000 deaths from coronavirus in the United States since the pandemic began.

