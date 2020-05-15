Nurses union continues to express concern over decontaminated N95 masks

Weeks after the Massachusetts Nurses Association said nurses and health workers should have the right to reject a decontaminated mask at work, the union now says nurses exhibit adverse symptoms while wearing reused masks.

"We have received multiple reports from nurses who experienced headaches, sore throats, dizziness and nausea while using a device that was simply never reused," Judith Pare, MNA director of nursing education, said in an email to Boston. .com. "The short-term side effects are now apparent to us, but the possible long-term health effects can be catastrophic, and therefore we remain strongly opposed."

Battelle, the company that created the decontamination system established in somerville In April, it said in a statement that while it is preferable for health workers to wear new masks, decontamination is a "viable option,quot; and protection against a decontaminated mask has been shown to be equivalent to that of a new one.

The response in Boston has been "very positive," a Battelle spokesman said in the statement.

"We have decontaminated hundreds of thousands of masks across the country and Boston has been one of the largest and most supportive users of the service," the statement said.

The US Food and Drug Administration. USA Battelle issued an Emergency Use Authorization in March for decontamination systems, calling it "an important step forward to help reduce the shortage,quot; of N95 masks during the pandemic.

In its Position statement of April 29, the union, which is the largest union For nurses and healthcare workers in the state with more than 23,000 members, they said that nurses and healthcare professionals should be able to decide whether or not to wear a decontaminated mask, adding that "there are no decontamination methods that have been proven safe and effective. "

"The lack of reliable information about these practices, as well as the potential safety risks of these decontamination procedures, pose risks to the health and safety of health workers, as well as to the general public, require that these practices stop. " statement said.

The MNA notes that National Nurses United is also opposed to decontamination.

in a Post on your website on May 11The MNA alerted members to submit symptom reports related to any side effects they may have experienced as a result of wearing a decontaminated mask with hydrogen peroxide fumes.

Part of the concern is the lack of long-term evidence, Pare said, adding that manufacturers of decontamination systems have not demonstrated whether their systems can "inactivate the pathogen," ensuring that the masks continue to produce the necessary seal against the face. of the user. and continuous filtration, and protects the user from any other danger during use.

"Government agencies and health care facilities have lowered their standards during this outbreak, including through the use of decontamination methods that are not supported by peer-reviewed studies, putting the health and safety of children at risk. Frontline Healthcare Workers, "Donna Kelly-Williams, RN and MNA President, said in a statement.

In contrast, Battelle drew positive reviews from users of decontaminated masks, including a tweet from Derek Monette, an emergency physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. In the April 26 tweet, Monette said he is "grateful,quot; for his decontaminated mask.

