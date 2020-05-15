North Texas ice cream parlor overcomes challenges and reopens during pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML4fe0d382f10a5ce191f2e33a21230ac017%

– "Go to order," Coleman Jones yells, standing behind the cash register.

It was 2015 and he worked at the registry at Texadelphia, a Dallas restaurant.

Between frying onions and serving chips and cheese, Tom Landis made a dream of it.

"Throughout the day, Coleman will provide good customer service, in fact, I will bet my life savings," Landis promised in 2015 to Up News Info 11.

And he did exactly that.

To open Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, the restaurant owner mortgaged his home and obtained a loan from Chase Bank that finally put Jones in the limelight of a Chase Bank commercial.

In late 2015, the dream came true.

"Frankly, I think God put it into my heart to open a business that would really employ people with special needs, not just as … (bus) people but would fully empower them where they could really run it."

For 2016, Howdy Homemade's signature Dr Pepper ice cream debuted at the Texas State Fair.

Also that year, Landis received a lifetime achievement award presented by one of the biggest supporters in the special needs community: former college football coach and philanthropist Gene Stallings.

For three years, Howdy made national and local headlines.

In this 2018 Ones for Texas on Up News Info 11 an employee said: "I want to be an entrepreneur."

Another said, "I like to see the smiles on the faces of young children."

But in March this year, the once crowded salon, like so many small businesses, closed abruptly for many reasons.

"Many people with special needs have compromised immune systems … so we made the decision right away that we are simply shutting down," Landis explained.

Landis requested the first round of government aid, but funds had been exhausted. "Someone said it was like being online for a kidney transplant, only that money is life blood."

He said that the social loss within the ice cream parlor was as great as the financial one. The special news advocate explained how jobs for those with special needs evaporate at times like this.

Landis says people also assume that bustling places may not be as clean.

But a month later, Howdy Homemade received help and hope. Landis received funds with the second round of government aid.

In late April, Jones returned to work. He welcomed our cameras with a suit and a big smile on his face.

"Hello Ginger. My name is Coleman Jones and I am the Vice President of Howdy Homemade," he said standing in front of the store with open arms and proud.

Jones sent Landis back to customer service. Landis was wearing a white chef's shirt and a mask scooping ice cream and working at the cash register.

Coleman was on the sidewalk. Taking orders and welcoming customers.

"How are you?" He greeted every car that was sitting in the parking lots right in front of the ice cream parlor.

Together, they are determined to demonstrate the challenges facing the 12 Howdy Homemade employees, making it the safest and cleanest place.

"Our employees have PHD in social distancing. When you have special needs, you are often socially estranged. Therefore, our employees are designed to thrive in this environment. And it is also one that requires you to adhere to a checklist and procedures. cleaning, and that's something our employees have shown and have continued to show that they do better, "Landis said.

Coleman smiled from ear to ear explaining how grateful he was to return to a place he loves so much.

"I feel very blessed to return to work not only for Howdy's sake, but also for the sake of our employees because I love them, and I love Howdy, too."