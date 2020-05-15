North Texas father-daughter dance duo goes viral with Challenge Quarantine Challenge 2K20 ’- Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLdde6de73867c57f2132c7e7f4fd2725515%

– Ali and Michael Hoffman know how to light up a suburban kitchen.

Carrollton's father-daughter duo is raising spirits around the world during this pandemic.

Her lip sync dance challenge has been viewed over a million times.

Michael says you don't need to twist your arm.

"It's more or less, Ali says:" Dad, let's do something silly "… and I said:" Okay, let's go! "

This is not the first time that one of her dance videos has gone viral.

"We made a video five years ago," shares Ali, a youth minister at a local church. "We were dancing in our kitchen during an ice storm, and it went viral, so we thought, 'We're trapped at home again, so it's time to dance!'

And they ever do. Fun, they say, is part of the family's DNA. And the dance moves were just one way to convey a broader message.

"Our reason for doing this was to inject some light and lightness into the world right now," says Ali. "It may be consuming, the darkness may be consuming."

%MINIFYHTMLdde6de73867c57f2132c7e7f4fd2725516%

"That's why we call it the challenge," adds Michael, a motivational speaker by profession. "When it's a little dark, that means we should be brighter."

And while they didn't necessarily expect such a worldwide response, they both admit it was a fun surprise.

"It was a lot … what?" shares Ali with a laugh.

"That was the most fun," says Michael. "Love notes from around the world … that has been the greatest joy for me, anyway."

And speaking of love notes, Ali has received multiple marriage proposals, something she admits with a smile, while her father jokingly warns that all offers are yet to be vetted by the family.

Still, he says, "What they love the most is that I am for her, and she is for me, and mom comes in and what you don't see if Ali whispers 'go for it' and mom shakes it ! "

"The world can be very dark right now," Ali warns. So be light and choose joy. You have more impact than you know. "

