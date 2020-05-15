Nikki Bella goes from relieved to worried after a pregnancy test

A change of heart.

Tonight is brand new Total fine It started with Nikki Bella Holding a negative pregnancy test, but after a while, the former WWE star began to wonder if she should feel so relieved or not. Her boyfriend Artem ChigvintsevShe certainly wasn't excited to see her dismiss the idea of ​​starting a family together, but in a confessional, Nikki explained that until the pregnancy scare, she simply hadn't considered what it would mean to become parents at this stage in their relationship.

"I love Artem to death, but why would I want to be pregnant?" Nikki said. "My companies need my attention 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, which is already difficult. And then podcasts, the YouTube channel and a wine tour, like, there are many things I need to mark my list,quot;.

She continued: "By the way, I don't even know what Artem's beliefs are with children. That would scare me, suddenly I'm going to have a baby with this boy and I don't even know his values ​​in raising a child?