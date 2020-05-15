Nikki Bella goes from relieved to worried after a pregnancy test

A change of heart.
Tonight is brand new Total fine It started with Nikki Bella Holding a negative pregnancy test, but after a while, the former WWE star began to wonder if she should feel so relieved or not. Her boyfriend Artem ChigvintsevShe certainly wasn't excited to see her dismiss the idea of starting a family together, but in a confessional, Nikki explained that until the pregnancy scare, she simply hadn't considered what it would mean to become parents at this stage in their relationship.
"I love Artem to death, but why would I want to be pregnant?" Nikki said. "My companies need my attention 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, which is already difficult. And then podcasts, the YouTube channel and a wine tour, like, there are many things I need to mark my list,quot;.
She continued: "By the way, I don't even know what Artem's beliefs are with children. That would scare me, suddenly I'm going to have a baby with this boy and I don't even know his values in raising a child?
After expressing her relief at the pregnancy test, Nikki tried to reassure a clearly upset Artem that they were fine the way they are: "Have we only been dating for what, not even a year? I like our time alone,quot; .
Artem rejected the comment and sarcastically replied, "Great, well, you're not pregnant. So congratulations."
Throughout the episode, Nikki seemed to be slowly changing her mind. In a photo shoot with a twin sister Brie BellaHe even made it clear that he wants to have children with Artem.
"I'm about to turn 36, so everyone has kids except me. I mean, everyone is at number two or three," said Nikki. "And I really want a child. And I feel like I've had a little baby fever lately, but then I got scared … like I really love my career. That's my baby."
Speaking to Brie, Nikki continued to express concerns about her age.
"I just wish there was no time," he said. "I wish we could get pregnant, in a healthy way, at any age."
In a confessional Nikki added: "Okay, I'm 35 years old and I know a lot of things change for women when they turn 35 when it comes to fertility. So, right now right now, I'm like, why? I didn't get pregnant? What if I can't have children? "
These are concerns that he later shared with Artem. After making her promise to be "100 percent honest," Nikki asked him if he still wanted to be with her if he couldn't have children.
"I don't know … because I don't know if it's something I would regret for the rest of my life, later in my life, our life," said Artem. "Family is very important to me. And you knew that from the beginning."
Although the conversation did not necessarily end when the two reached a complete agreement, Nikki again said she wanted a child and acknowledged that she was "in the middle of the greatest clock in history."
Meanwhile, Brie was also dealing with relationship issues. She and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) have had trouble connecting this season, mainly due to their extremely busy hours.
The two continued to try to figure out how they can find time for themselves in tonight's episode; however, doing so recently became even more difficult as Nikki and Artem temporarily moved in until their home was built.
A particularly tense moment came when Bryan was trying to learn how to braid his hair so he could style his daughter Birdie. However, what happened from Brie helping him turned into an awkward back and forth after she suggested getting Nikki's opinion on who made the best braid.
"We have these moments like, man, we are connecting," he told the Total fine cameras "We're having fun, I mean, competing for who does the best braid? That's fun, but suddenly it's about Nicole."
At one point, Brie asked Bryan if they needed to train "how to be alone again." In her own confessional, she expressed that she missed going on dates and being spontaneous with her husband.
"But Bryan and I are in this weird part of our marriage where we are just pulling away from what we are doing," Brie explained. "But I am a little nervous because it will be like this forever and we will really start to move away from each other and disconnect."
However, things seemed to be getting better for the couple: Bryan surprised Brie with a romantic weekend getaway just for the two of them.
