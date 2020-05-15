Nicole Richie talks about Sofia Richie's cameo

If you want to describe Nicole Richie, reality star is not exactly the best title.

"I have never made traditional reality," he explained in a new interview with Marie Claire. "Even Simple lifeIt was a 28 or 30 day trip. And it was me leaving Los Angeles and living in someone else's life. I've never opened the doors to my own (life). "

But at the same time, it's understandable why pop culture fans identify Nicole with the genre thanks to projects that don't necessarily require a script.

While she doesn't feel like filming a reality show about her own personal life, Nicole has more experience handling the small screen than Joe's average. But according to Marie Claireshe had no advice for her little sister Sofia Riche before she appeared keeping up with the Kardashians last year.

"She is an adult," Nicole shared. "She can handle anything she wants to do."