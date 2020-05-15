Nicole Richie talks about Sofia Richie's cameo

If you want to describe Nicole Richie, reality star is not exactly the best title.
"I have never made traditional reality," he explained in a new interview with Marie Claire. "Even Simple lifeIt was a 28 or 30 day trip. And it was me leaving Los Angeles and living in someone else's life. I've never opened the doors to my own (life). "
But at the same time, it's understandable why pop culture fans identify Nicole with the genre thanks to projects that don't necessarily require a script.
While she doesn't feel like filming a reality show about her own personal life, Nicole has more experience handling the small screen than Joe's average. But according to Marie Claireshe had no advice for her little sister Sofia Riche before she appeared keeping up with the Kardashians last year.
"She is an adult," Nicole shared. "She can handle anything she wants to do."
In October 2019, Sofia appeared on the E! reality show during a spring break trip to Finland with Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
"Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal," an inside source told E! News. "Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them."
Our source added: "She has become friends with all of them now. She is a great happy family."
As for Nicole's future on reality shows, she recently signed up to be a judge in the Amazon Prime Video Fashion Design Contest called Making the cut Thanks to her experience as creative director of House of Harlow 1960.
But when it comes to her free time, Nicole revealed the show she likes to watch.
It turns out that the businesswoman is "very interested,quot; Curb your enthusiasm. "I love it," he confessed.
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLf444534ba1217e6c83c566ab7b3303ff17%