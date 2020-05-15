Nick Jonas on how the quarantine is going with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a powerful couple, who never disappoints their fans. The duo always keep their fans and followers updated on what they are doing in their lives through social media. Whether it's their public appearances, jokes on social media or interviews with each other, the two give two goals.

In a recent conversation with an international online portal, Nick was asked how his quarantine was going with his wife Priyanka at his side. To which the singer responded saying: "Pri and I were married only a year and a half ago, so it was nice to spend time together at home, which we did not have." Similarly, she has also been very busy. All this time has only been working from home. We have this time where we work together, do our thing and do our job and come back and have our nights together, which is really lovely. She is the best! I'm pretty happy at home. " Aren't they too cute?