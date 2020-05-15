Nick Cordero still has trouble with his lungs after waking up from Coma

Instagram

The actor from & # 39; Bullet Over Broadway & # 39; He is still struggling with lung infections as he continues his recovery from Coronavirus in the hospital after waking up from a coma.

Up News Info –

Nick Cordero he is still fighting a lung infection while continuing his fight against Covid-19.

%MINIFYHTMLea4bc4e7640755b10241a4cf3aa2da9b15%

The Broadway star woke up from a coma this week after spending more than a month in the hospital battling the coronavirus. He suffered two mini strokes and a series of blood clots that forced doctors to amputate his leg, but he has made progress with his wife. Amanda Kloots keep fans updated on their Instagram page.

%MINIFYHTMLea4bc4e7640755b10241a4cf3aa2da9b16%

However, in a post on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, May 14, 2020, Amanda revealed that Nick is now struggling with a lung infection.

But on the positive side, he said his other half's "state of mind" is very positive.

"He still has a little problem with the infection in the lungs," he said. "He's getting better every day. A little bit stronger every day, so things are looking really good on that front."

"But the mental state: We are making good progress with the mental state."

Later in the day, Amanda returned to the social media site to recall a sweet story of how she and Nick discovered that they were pregnant with their son Elvis.