NFL team facilities may reopen next week if conditions are met – Up News Info

Are you ready for a little football? Not yet, but the NFL has given its teams the green light to reopen their facilities, assuming they meet several criteria.

Commissioner Roger Goodell today sent a memo to senior team officials saying: "Clubs can reopen their facilities beginning May 19 if they are allowed to do so under state and local regulations, if they meet health requirements. public and have implemented protocols developed by Dr. (Allen) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6. "

The memo was obtained and reprinted by NFL informant Ian Rappaport:

The NFL is the only major professional sports league in the United States not affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which took over the United States in the week after Super Bowl 53 in early February. But the start of its 2020 season, which will begin on September 10, could be in jeopardy depending on how quickly and completely cities and states reopen after two months of closing.

Lighter is the likelihood that his games, especially in the preseason, starting on August 13, a week after the annual Hall of Fame Game, will continue to be attended by fans. Joe Buck, the lead game-by-game announcer for Fox's NFL coverage, said this week that his network will display recordings of crowd noise and fake images of people if true fans are not allowed to attend.