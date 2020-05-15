NFL stars DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar suggest that allegations of armed robbery are police advertisement

Attorneys for New York Giants cornerback Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Dunbar similarly claim they have affidavits from multiple witnesses that will exonerate their clients of any charges.

NFL stars DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar They have denied any wrongdoing after being named suspects in an armed robbery case. Through their respective lawyer, professional soccer players declare their innocence by saying that they are witnesses who support their claims.

Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, has claimed that his client is "innocent of any charges." The attorney says in a statement: "I want to thank the Miramar Police Department for being professional about surrender and the issues with the case. We understand that officers can only base arrest warrants on what they were told at that moment".

"We have received affidavits from several witnesses who also dispute the allegations and exonerate our client. Our investigator has had them for some time," he insists. "We would have preferred to present them to court at the right time, rather than in the media."

Suggesting that the case is busted for publicity, Cohen adds, "… but in this day and age, where some are seeking publicity, we are seeking justice." He continues: "I look forward to bringing this case to the proper conclusion, as we believe that our client is innocent of any charges."

Michael Grieco, who represents Dunbar, also tells TMZ Sports that they have affidavits from five witnesses that will clarify the incriminating charges to their client. The attorney says witnesses arrived at his office on Friday morning, May 15, and signed the affidavits stating that Dunbar was not involved in the May 13 incident.

"My client is innocent," insists Grieco. "He has never been arrested before. This is a man who has never been handcuffed, has never been in trouble. He did nothing wrong. He is completely innocent."

Grieco continues to accuse the police of "celebrating" the fact that they have high-profile suspects to draw public attention. "They did a virtual touchdown dance on Twitter," he says. "They tagged the Giants and the Seahawks in a tweet. One of the least professional things I've ever seen." Calling it a "false case," Grieco also claims that Dunbar "was attacked for who he was."

Grieco says he is working to have the police withdraw the arrest warrant issued for his client, as he fears Dunbar's surrender to the police will risk exposing him to the coronavirus. He, however, insists that he is not helping his client to hide from the police. "I'm not going to hold it anywhere," he says.

Meanwhile, the Miramar Police Department says the arrest warrants remain in effect until Friday, as none of the victims or witnesses has retracted their story and none of the players have turned themselves in. "We have recorded, affidavits from four victims and one witness. If your statements are changing, we invite you to come into our police department and give us a new statement," Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues told ESPN .

Previously, Baker and Dunbar reportedly robbed other guests at a party that went wrong Wednesday night in Florida. They reportedly took $ 7,000 in cash, along with several valuable watches, including a $ 18,000 Rolex watch, a $ 25,000 Hublot, and an expensive Audemars Piguet watch.

There are conflicting eyewitness reports about whether Dunbar was armed with a gun or not, while police said Baker ordered a third man, wearing a red mask, to shoot someone at the party. The third man, however, never fired a shot.

New York Giants Baker cornerback faces four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. As for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Dunbar, he is wanted on four counts of armed robbery.