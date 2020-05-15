NFL star Von Miller recalls Covid-19's "terrifying,quot; battle

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller spoke about his battle with the deadly coronavirus. He says the experience was "terrifying,quot;.

"I started coughing, but I rarely get sick, so I really didn't think it was the coronavirus. I thought it was just a cold," Miller told the Washington Post. "I was still coughing when I was making my protein shake, and my assistant said, 'Why don't you get tested? The Broncos had free trials; it's just down the street.' Two days later they tell me I had the coronavirus. "

Miller has asthma, which means he is more likely to have virus-related complications.

"It gave me asthma, but the asthma attack had passed, as if my lungs were squeezing," Von recalled. "My asthma nebulizer helped me, but it still didn't seem like I was supposed to. That was the scariest part. I just fell asleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and that I could wake up and have to go to the hospital." "

He said it crossed his mind that he might die from the virus, but fortunately he is now fully recovered.