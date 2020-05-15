NFL facilities to partially reopen, pending local regulations

The NFL team's facilities will be eligible to reopen Tuesday, but they will still be banned for coaches and players who are not there for medical rehabilitation.

Teams will only be able to reopen facilities if state and local restrictions allow it to contain the spread of the coronavirus, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo Friday.

While the move is a step toward the start of the 2020 season on time, continued restrictions on players and coaches indicate that the league still has a long way to go.

"This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our ability to operate safely and effectively, even in today's environment," says the memorandum (via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media)

Clubs can have a maximum of half their normal staff back at their facilities, but no more than 75 total employees.

Teams will be able to choose which personnel can return to work, but will need to follow the health guidelines outlined by the NFL last week.

The note mentions that coaches can return to their workplace "in a relatively short time,quot; and says the league is working with the players' association to develop a plan where players can start training together "as soon as next month,quot;.

The NFL released its schedule on May 7, with an opening game led on September 10. The league has insisted that it plans to start its season on time despite the COVID-19 outbreak.