Newman eager to return – Up News Info Detroit

Ryan Newman says he has no recollection of his heartbreaking crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 Mile. He does not remember being in the hospital, visiting him or anything about his two-night stay for treatment of a head injury.

The first thing Newman can remember is leaving a Florida hospital holding hands with his two young daughters. When he later saw a repeat of the crash, he was stunned by the violence of the shipwreck.

"As I watched the crash and had to make myself believe what had happened, I really looked at my father to say, 'Hey, did this really happen? Newman said Thursday. "It's crazy. I'm happy to be here ".

Newman will return to race Sunday at Darlington Speedway in South Carolina exactly three months after he crashed on February 17 while trying to win his second Daytona 500. The coronavirus pandemic allowed Newman additional time to heal and he eventually lost alone. three races.

It's a remarkable recovery from a gruesome flight on the final leg at Daytona. Newman was hit in the back and his Ford Mustang crashed into the wall, soared into the air, and was hit again by Corey LaJoie as the crumpled wreckage fell along the track with Newman inside.

Newman doesn't know if Lajoie's car compromised his cabin; there is no definitive video showing how his head and neck restraint system was damaged or how his helmet was "crushed,quot;.

"I have nothing conclusive to say that his car hit my helmet." I do know that parts of the interior of my car hit my helmet and crushed it, "Newman said. "My helmet did have contact and my HANS did have contact, and I was being pulled back in my seat while his car was driving me forward."

"Everything happened really fast and everything was in that compartment, basically, and I guess it would be like a high-quality whiplash case that happened when I got hit."

He was sedated, he said, almost immediately to calm him down and finally keep him calm so his brain could heal. He said he suffered "a cerebral hematoma."

"I put it in simple terms of having a bruised brain because everyone knows what a bruise is," said the Purdue engineering graduate and Indiana native. "You can't see a concussion. It's just a medical diagnosis. But a bruise you can see.

"So I diagnosed myself with that bruised brain because the reality is that you need to give time for a bruise to heal and that's what I needed was time for my brain to heal."

His return coincides with NASCAR's return to competition this weekend. The series will run without viewers on Darlington, Newman's favorite track.

He was recovering fast enough three weeks after the crash that Roush-Fenway Racing took Newman to NASCAR's oldest super speed to test. It was before the close and the eight postponed runs kept Newman in contention for a playoff spot. He is ranked 29th after four races and remains eligible to compete for the championship.

Newman said he was eager to get back in the car when he tested it in March.

"Actually, I had to slow down and make sure I didn't go out and fence it on the first lap trying too hard," Newman said. "I never felt like I had to be apprehensive about that, other than the fact that I wanted to make sure I didn't screw up my own test." I was there to demonstrate that it was valid again in the seat. "

Newman, long known as the toughest NASCAR driver to pass, said he is fit for Sunday's event on one of the most technical tracks in the series.

"I hope to do every lap and then one more after that. I think they still have one victory lap," he said.

