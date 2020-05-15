Newly hired UNC assistant coach, former Stanford athlete dies at 26 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML34874f2cb648e87c4c6f61583ffec38e15%

A recently hired assistant football coach from the University of Northern Colorado died Thursday.

Zach Hoffpauir, 26, died in his sleep, according to a statement from the athletics department. The university did not provide additional details on the cause of death.

Our hearts are filled with the tragic news of Coach Zach Hoffpauir. His impact on our team and the energy he brought will never be forgotten. RIP Hoff Coach 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OInTcphzcM – Northern Colorado FB (@UNC_BearsFB) May 15, 2020

Head coach Ed McCaffrey hired Hoffpauir, a Stanford University graduate, in February to train the insurances.

Hoffpauir was originally from Arizona and was tasked with recruiting state players.

His father Doug Hoffpauir told AZCentral that his son was excited to start his career as a coach at UNC and "influence lives beyond soccer."

