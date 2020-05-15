New York tourist arrested after posting photos of Hawaii beach

HONOLULU (AP) – A New York tourist was arrested for allegedly violating the quarantine of Hawaii travelers after posting photos of him sunbathing and carrying a surfboard on Instagram, state officials said.

Hawaii authorities have been cracking down on travelers who defy a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people arriving on the islands, an established standard to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, Hawaii reported a new case of COVID-19, with a total of 638 cases and 17 deaths statewide.

Some tourists have been arrested for defying the quarantine.

Tarique Peters, 23, from the Bronx, arrived in Honolulu on Monday, a press release from the Hawaii Joint Information Center COVID-19 said.

"He allegedly left his hotel room the day he arrived and traveled many places using public transportation," the statement said. "Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw his posts, on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing and walking around Waikiki at night."

Agents from the state attorney general's office arrested him on Friday morning. Hotel staff told officers that they saw Peters leave his room and out of the hotel on numerous occasions.

Quarantined travelers may not leave hotel rooms or residences for any reason, except medical emergencies. Hotel guests do not receive cleaning services and must arrange food delivery.

Peters was booked, and his bond was set at $ 4,000.

He could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. He did not immediately respond to messages on an Instagram account with the identifier @tariquepeters.

A photo from two days ago with the location "Honolulu – Waikiki Beach,quot; shows him carrying a surfboard on a beach. A May 4 photo shows him wearing a mask in Bryant Park in New York.

Lawmakers have been fighting over how to improve quarantine enforcement as people continue to come to Hawaii. 252 visitors and 318 residents arrived Thursday, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. During the same period last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in the tourism dependent state daily.

