New York Extends Order to Stay Home until June 13 – Up News Info

The New York home stay order was extended until June 13, except in some regions that may reopen on Friday.

The closure of the entire state was to expire, and the extension means that vast swaths of the economy will remain closed. That includes theaters and other entertainment venues. The Broadway League announced earlier this week that they expected theaters to remain closed until at least September 6.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Thursday that continues the state's PAUSE policy, which closed non-core businesses.

"Both travel-related cases and transmission of COVID-19 by contact with the community have been documented in New York State and are expected to continue," Cuomo's order said.

However, certain regions of the state may begin the reopening process. But residents are still advised to observe social distancing and wear masks.

"The Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Central NY are ready to begin Phase 1 of reopening tomorrow," Cuomo wrote Thursday. “Others can be NO PAUSE by the time they reach their benchmarks. New Yorkers are proud. Your actions rounded the curve.

The state has been the main access point for the coronavirus, with 22,170 deaths and 343,051 cases.